TWO missing North Yorkshire teenagers have been found safe and well.

The Press reported that North Yorkshire Police said Skye, 14, and Mia, 13, were both reported missing from the Scarborough area yesterday (November 2).

But last night the force said: "We're very pleased to report that the two missing teenage girls from Scarborough aged 13 and 14 have been found safe and well in Hull.

"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal to help find them."