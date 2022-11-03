A NEW Chinese restaurant with a modern twist has opened in York city centre this week.

Noodle Lane, a non-traditional style Chinese restaurant and cocktail bar, opened at 74 Walmgate on Tuesday, November 1.

Restaurant interior (Image: Emily Horner)

The restaurant say their first day had a 'big rush' of customers through the door from the minute they opened, with the dishes Nan-Chang style tossed noodles and lemongrass chicken wings and pork chops proving popular.

The restaurant say they want to offer customers a different experience, as they say they are the first Chinese restaurant in York to serve oriental style cocktails and Chinese inspired tapas appetisers.

The restaurant is open from 12pm to 10pm everyday.

Restaurant decor (Image: Emily Horner)

Julie Li, the restaurant owner, said: "Our first day was very, very busy. We had a big rush of people come in at 12pm and had people sat at every table all day, and people having to wait for a table to be available!

"From 11am we had customers coming to ask when will open, and we were still working after closing till 2am preparing and setting up the kitchen again for the next day.

"We thank everyone for coming to support us."

The restaurant has six different types of noodles and clay pot rice bowls that are found in Southern China.

The bar is planned to have 10 to 15 different oriental cocktails which staff will learn how to create professionally.

Cocktails and drinks bar (Image: Emily Horner)

Ms Li added: "People say a successful business is about the money but you have to put your heart into it to make good quality food and customer service.

"We serve a number of small plates and noodles for customers to choose a number of dishes, and our cocktails will offer something different from western cocktails.

Restaurant's open kitchen area (Image: Emily Horner)

"We are developing and researching more oriental cocktails for our drinks menu.

"Before opening each day we are doing a taster session of new dishes to keep improving the food."

Hong Kong style tea (Image: Emily Horner)

The restaurant décor includes Chinese writing at the bar, which depicts a famous Chinese phrase about working hard and loyalty.

Ms Li said the phrase was tattooed onto the back of an Ancient Chinese General by his mother to remind him to work hard for his country.

In the evenings, there will be dimmer lighting to set the ambience of a cocktail bar, and a TV screen in the main dining hall, which will show cookery and food programmes.

This non-traditional, casual style of Chinese restaurant can also be found in Singapore, Edinburgh and London, but is a first for York.

Noodle Lane has replaced the Lebanese restaurant Almaz.