RAIL passengers from York and North Yorkshire face big bills after they were convicted in their absence of fare dodging at Kirklees Magistrates Court.

Cameron Brady, 24, of Plumer Avenue, Tang Hill, faces a £418.10 bill for fare dodging between York and Leeds. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £14.10 compensation to Northern Trains, a £34 statutory surcharge and £150 prosecution costs.

Annabel Rose Crossley, 22, of Dale Street, off Nunnery Lane, York, faces a £409.10 bill for a £5.10 rail journey between Leeds and Menston. The court heard she had presented an out of date railcard to the ticket inspector. She was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £5.10 compensation to Northern Trains, a £34 statutory surcharge and £150 prosecution costs.

Alex Mindricel, 26, of Topcliffe Court, Selby, was convicted of dodging a £8.70 fare between Selby and York and was ordered to pay £412.70 consisting of a £220 fine, £8.70 compensation to Northern Trains, a £34 statutory surcharge and £150 prosecution costs.

Laura Burns, 30, of Church Fenton Lane, Ulleskelf, must pay £461.30 for dodging a £3.30 fare between Church Fenton and Ulleskelf. She was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £3.30 compensation to Northern Trains, an £88 statutory surcharge and £150 prosecution costs.