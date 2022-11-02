AN urgent appeal has gone out for help to find two teenagers who have gone missing in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say Skye, 14, and Mia, 13, were both reported missing from the Scarborough area today (November 2).

A police spokesman said: "They may have travelled by train to Hull.

"Skye has a distinctive red and black Minnie Mouse rucksack. She is described as white, slim with collar-length dark brown hair.

"Mia is white, 5ft 9ins tall, with long, fair hair. She may be wearing a black coat, black trousers and black trainers.

"We are publishing a photo of Skye, one of Mia is sadly not available at this time.

"If you see either girl, or know where they are, please contact North Yorkshire Police straight away.

"Dial 101 with information, or call 999 with an immediate sighting. Please quote incident number NYP-02112022-0119."