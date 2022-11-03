WE would like to thank the teenagers that pinched all the trick or treat sweets.

We attended a funeral that day and we didn’t think we would be back, so left a basket of goodies.

There were still plenty left on our return so we left them out.

It was all silent until I went to take them in - all gone as well as the little man out of the cauldron on my Halloween wreath which flickers on a fire, which the neighbours' kids love.

I hope they feel happy that they spoilt Halloween for the smaller children.

My neighbours sweets had all gone too. We wish them a happy tummy ache.

M Gough,

Celtic Close,

Acomb, York