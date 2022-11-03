WE would like to thank the teenagers that pinched all the trick or treat sweets.
We attended a funeral that day and we didn’t think we would be back, so left a basket of goodies.
There were still plenty left on our return so we left them out.
It was all silent until I went to take them in - all gone as well as the little man out of the cauldron on my Halloween wreath which flickers on a fire, which the neighbours' kids love.
I hope they feel happy that they spoilt Halloween for the smaller children.
My neighbours sweets had all gone too. We wish them a happy tummy ache.
M Gough,
Celtic Close,
Acomb, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here