AN investigation is underway after a man was left with serious injuries after falling from a platform in York.

As The Press reported at the time, a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after falling from a platform at a site in Bishopthorpe Road yesterday afternoon (November 1) .

North Yorkshire Police said they had reported the incident to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and they have now replied.

An HSE spokesperson said: “HSE is aware of this incident and is investigating.”

Yesterday afternoon one resident, who did not want to be named, said they saw the air ambulance land at a site south of The Residence at the Chocolate Works development where building work is currently underway.

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "We were called to the scene shortly before 2.40pm this afternoon after reports that someone had fallen from a platform.

"A man has since been taken to Leeds General Infirmary by road ambulance."

They were unable to say whether the person fell from a height.

North Yorkshire Police said they were called by the ambulance service at around 2.50pm on November 1 to reports of a workplace incident at an apartment block on Bishopthorpe Road, York.

They said: "A man sustained serious injuries in the incident and has been taken to hospital. The Health and Safety Executive has been notified."