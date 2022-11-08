York’s award-winning Middletons Hotel, part of Daniel Thwaites, is set to launch a show-stopping selection of Christmas activities. Whether it’s a family get-together, a festive catch-up with friends, or a romantic winter getaway, Middletons Hotel will put all your seasonal worries to rest!

Relax in the cosy bar area or head out and make the most of any winter sunshine in the historic gardens.

Festive Afternoon Tea

To mark the beginning of the festive season, the hotel’s team of Executive Chefs have created a bespoke Festive Afternoon Tea menu. Served in the contemporary restaurant and boasting fresh, local ingredients, it is a festive offering like no other. Expect classic flavours like smoked salmon, turkey, and cranberry, followed by some more unique tasting notes in the form of the hotel’s tantalising prune, Armagnac and walnut tartlet.

Menu

Pork, Blue Cheese and Sage Sausage Roll

Smoked Salmon Quiche

Sliced Turkey and Cranberry on white bloomer bread

Ham and Grain Mustard Brioche

Plain and Mincemeat Fruit Scones, Cornish Clotted Cream, Preserves

Pistachio and Chocolate Battenburg

Prune, Armagnac and Walnut Tartlet

Chocolate Yule Log

Mandarin Macaron

Festive Afternoon Tea - £26 per person*

Champagne Afternoon Tea - £34 per person*

*Pre-booking required. A deposit of £10 per person will also be applicable to parties of 10 or more.

Restaurant Dinner with James Lomas

Guests are invited to enjoy a sumptuous dinner from Middletons’ a la carte menu with a special music accompaniment from the fantastic James Lomas.

James Lomas has performed around the world as a solo artist and with bands like The Gypsy Queens and performing for many celebrity events (The Beckhams, Elton John, Bono, Jacobs & Co, Catherine Zeta-Jones). His career began at aged 13 when he starred in the sold-out West End production as the original “Billy” in “Billy Elliot the Musical”. A role that earned him a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, making him one of the youngest winners of the award! Other world-renowned musicals followed such as: “Dirty Dancing, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” “Evita”, “Starlight Express” and most recently James has been on tour as the singing accompaniment to the “Ballroom boys” (Ian Waite and Vincent Simone of Strictly Come Dancing television fame).

Available Dates: Friday 3rd December and Friday 10th December 2022 *

*Subject to availability. Booking recommended.

Christmas Package

There are plenty of cosy rooms to welcome the entire family, all featuring fantastic amenities such as White Company toiletries and VI Little P extras for the children!

Guests are invited to check-in on Christmas Eve at 3pm, with a warmed mulled wine and mince pie on arrival, before heading to their magical Christmas Eve dinner in the restaurant*.

Christmas Day includes bed, breakfast and a mouth-watering Christmas Day lunch served at 12.30pm. Although the restaurant will be closed in the evening, the bar will be open till late.

Two Night Stay

From £260 per adult | From £130 per child.

*£30 per person food allowance is included.

Why Middletons?

When it comes to hotels, we’d like to think that Middletons is just that little bit different. Located in the wonderful city of York, the hotel has 56 individual hotel rooms spread across six different buildings – Lady Anne House, Cromwell House, Chaplin House, Sir Joseph Terry Cottages, No.56 Skeldergate and The Organ Factory – all Grade II or Grade II* listed buildings steeped in unprecedented history.

Historically captivating and tremendously charming discover the bustle of city life and wander through the quaint shops of the Shambles or visit the many historical monuments, including the renowned York Minster. Take a river cruise or walk the walls for an alternative perspective of the city. Be inspired by the streets, enjoy the change of scenery and explore some of the hotel’s favourite places including York Chocolate Story, JORVIK Viking Centre, Clifford’s Tower and National Railway Museum.

For more information or to book your Christmas visit to Middletons, please contact the reservations team on 01904 611570 or email reception@middletonsyork.co.uk

About Daniel Thwaites

Established in 1807, Lancashire-based, family-owned Daniel Thwaites boasts a unique collection of award-winning inns, hotels, and spa hotels across England.

Christmas packages and events have also been launched across Daniel Thwaites’ portfolio of wonderful hotels - www.thwaites.co.uk