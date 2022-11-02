THE itinerary for the royal visit of King Charles and Camilla to York has been revealed.

The King and The Queen Consort will be welcomed at a ceremony at Micklegate Bar, where the Monarch traditionally enters the city, on Wednesday, November 9.

The royal couple will be greeted by York Civic Party and Lord Mayor, Councillor David Carr.

In a ceremony dating back centuries the Lord Mayor will invite the King to approach the Sword and Mace Bearers at the gate where he will touch the sword.

The Lord Mayor will then escort the royals into York through the gateway.

The ceremony was last carried out in 2012, when Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh visited York to attend the Maundy Service at York Minster.

Their Majesties will then arrive at York Minster for a short prayer service, heralded by the Minster bells, and welcomed by the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, the Acting Dean of York, Canon Michael Smith and members of the Chapter of York.

The King will then unveil a statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II, where children will present posies to him.

The statue, which honours the service of the late Queen, will be blessed by the Archbishop of York.

At a new exhibition about the creation of the statue, the King will meet York Minster stonemason Richard Bossons, who designed and carved the statue, and his assistant Rita Dawe.

The King will then meet children and young people from the Minster community and talk to staff and volunteers.