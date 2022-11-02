RAIL services travelling south of York have been delayed or cancelled after a person was struck by a train in the area.
Due to a person being hit by a train between York and Doncaster, all lines are blocked between these stations, LNER has confirmed.
"Services will be delayed or cancelled," a spokesperson said.
Rail replacement transport has been arranged - and three coaches were scheduled to travel from Doncaster to York at 2.15pm.
ℹ️ #LNERUpdate Ticket acceptance has been agreed for LNER customers to travel by alternative routes in both directions as follows:— London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) November 2, 2022
• @AvantiWestCoast – #Euston to #Edinburgh
• @Hull_Trains – #KingsCross to #Doncaster
• @ScotRail – #Glasgow to #Edinburgh
1/2
