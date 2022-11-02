A 98-YEAR-OLD care home resident in North Yorkshire became the oldest person to complete a 50-foot tree top challenge.

Agnes Kaye, a resident at Hambleton Grange care home, has become the oldest person to climb a sycamore tree at Carlton Lodge Activity Centre in Thirsk.

Outdoors-lover Agnes, grew up on a farm in Kipling in Scotland, where she said she would climb every tree in the area as a child.

During her daily walk with the care team, Agnes spoke of the joy she felt when she would reach the top of a tall tree in her youth - and expressed how much she wished she could climb a tree once again.

Eager to fulfil Agnes’ wish, the care team got in touch with the activity centre - who were delighted to invite Agnes to take on their Tree Climbing Challenge free of charge.

On arriving at the centre, Agnes was harnessed up and taken to the nearly-50-foot climbing tree area.

George Plant, the head of the centre at Carlton Lodge, said: "It was great to have Agnes here. She got out the taxi, chattering away excitedly, and didn’t really stop talking until she left.

"She was really excited about climbing a tree again after so many years – she told us all about her childhood and how she was still a tough old nut."

Agnes, left, after completing the tree top challenge in Thirsk (Image: UGC)

Agnes began her ascent up the ladder, and there was no stopping her. Making her way up through the tree branches with a smile on her face, Agnes looked out to enjoy the views.

After being lowered down on her harness, the team at Carlton Lodge presented Agnes with a certificate, naming her the ‘most spritely and mature person to climb this tree’ - and gave her some celebratory flapjack.

On returning to Hambleton Grange, Agnes sat to enjoy her flapjack and a warm cup of coffee. "This has been the best day of my life. I didn’t think I would ever be able to climb a tree like that again," she said.

Sandra Anderson, the home manager at Hambleton Grange, added: "It was a real privilege to have been able to grant Agnes’ wish to go climbing as she used to as a child.

"When our residents tell us about things they want to experience, we love to provide them with those experiences, and we’re so grateful to our friends at Carlton Lodge for helping us to give Agnes such a special day.

"We can’t wait to see whose wish we can grant next."

Hambleton Grange care home, located in Station Road in Thirsk, is a purpose-built care home operated by Ideal Carehomes. Close to local services and amenities, it is rated good by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).