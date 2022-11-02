A brand-new store from footwear retailer Shoe Zone has opened at Clifton Moor.

The concept store on Stirling Road promises many affordable shoe styles and brands.

Open from 9am to 8pm daily, it also combines a selection of Shoe Zone own brands with a huge range of name-brands popular with online shoppers, such as Heavenly Feet.

Anthony Smith, Shoe Zone Chief Executive said: “We’re have been looking forward to opening this new Shoe Zone store in York, widening the selection of styles for our customers and making both branded and our own brand styles more easily accessible to them.”

Ken Gray, owner of Heavenly Feet said: “We're thrilled to be a brand that Shoe Zone is stocking at its new York store.”

“This opening will support the continued growth of York's retail offering and address consumer demand for choice as well as value.

“Across the market, shoppers are looking for quality as well as affordability, and that's something we're really proud to offer thanks to partnerships with our retailers like Shoe Zone."