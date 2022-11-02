STAFF and children at a range of primary schools across York and Yorkshire will be receiving support and training in mental health and well-being from a York-based provider.

The Ebor Academy Trust, which runs 23 schools across the region, has formed a partnership with The Retreat Clinics of Heslington Road, York, for the services.

The York-based trust runs schools including Haxby Road Primary Academy in York, Hob Moor Community Primary Academy in Acomb, Lakeside Primary Academy in Clifton Moor, Osbaldwick Primary Academy, Park Grove Academy in York, Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy in Strensall, Tadcaster Primary Academy and Tockwith Primary Academy.

The trust also operates schools in Selby, Scarborough, Filey and Hull.

The partnership will provide mental health support through a bespoke series of training and workshops delivered by The Retreat Clinics’ team of professionals who specialise in children and young people’s mental health.

The programme, which starts this month, will focus on prioritising the mental health and wellbeing of staff and pupils and provide staff members with strategies to support their pupils in the best way possible, building on their existing knowledge and skills.

Ebor Academy Trust says it invests in the wellbeing initiatives to help with the current mental health crisis facing students, teachers and schools, and the welfare of its pupils and staff is a top priority.

The Retreat Clinics team can offer tailored services at targeted, individual, or whole school level, which can be delivered at any school, online or at their clinics in York and in Manchester.

Rebecca McGuinn, Ebor Academy Trust’s Lead for Safeguarding, Behaviour and Wellbeing, said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with The Retreat Clinics to extend even further the skills and confidence of our pupil well-being teams. This will no doubt ensure all of our schools can continue to support children in managing and understanding their own mental health.

“At a time where services for children and families are at a premium I am really proud that Ebor are initiating this partnership to try to bring support in sooner and with staff who know our children best.”

Kim Bevan, Chief Officer of Clinical Services, The Retreat Clinics, said: “We are pleased to partnering with Ebor Academy Trust and help them to deliver better mental health and wellbeing support to their staff and pupils through our shared values.

“It is great we can help to make a difference and look forward to providing staff and students with the tools they need to make the life and learning better for all staff and pupils, so everyone can achieve their aspirations without being held back their mental health.’”

Details about the Retreat Clinics and their services can be found at: theretreatclinics.org.uk