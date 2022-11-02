A popular York pub has been recognised for how it has bounced back after the pandemic, with live music, warm fires, pork pies, and of course, a good pint.

This week, more than 20 members of the York CAMRA branch went to The Phoenix Inn in George Street, to present the late 18th Century hostelry with a plaque to celebrate it being CAMRA’s Autumn pub of the Season for the City region.

While the pub, which is in CAMRA's 2023 Good Beer Guide, is more used to the tones of York's best jazz musicians, on Tuesday night it was filled by a cacophony of praise for its excellent ales on offer.

That night, the independently-owned pub offered five ales from five Yorkshire breweries with Wold Top, Saltaire, Turning Point Brew Co, Isaac Poad, and Timothy Taylor's represented.

York is noted for having many excellent pubs, but CAMRA member Steven Spencer told the presentation the Phoenix Inn was deserving for three main reasons.

He said: “The first is the quality and choice of ales. This includes the year-round inclusion of a

dark ale, the fact every pint is pulled and kept in a very high condition and that the staff always know what is on, what is coming on and can advise drinkers on what may suit their taste.

“The second is the pub itself, which is kept in tip top condition, including flowers on the tables, very high levels of hygiene, a well-maintained beer garden and a standard of décor that is rarely found

in a busy pub.”

Steven also praised the pub for how it supports and provides a home for a whole community of musicians.

“Coming out of Covid-19 working conditions, it would have been all too easy to step away from having the range and quality of music offered, but instead, the landlord and team doubled down and have rebuilt attendance numbers to the extent that at times the pub is busier than in 2019.”

He added: “In giving this award to the Phoenix Inn we are saying not only, 'well done to the Phoenix team', but also we are stating that we think pubs are the heart of our communities as a place to gather, chat and in the case of the Phoenix, enjoy a huge array of excellent music."

York's branch of CAMRA , which has 1,100 members, routinely recognise the best pubs in the area through an array of awards, primarily four Pubs of the Season for the City region and another four for the Town and Country region as well as the much coveted Pub of the Year.

Their next presentation evening is on Thursday November 10 at The Fleece Inn, Bishop Wilton, which is being awarded the Autumn Pub of the Year for the Town and Country region.

For details of future events go to https://york.camra.org.uk/