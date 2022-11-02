Martin Lewis has revealed how Tesco shoppers can claim free beer before Sunday.

Speaking on this week’s The Martin Lewis Money Show he told ITV viewers how the can get free four packs of Heineken Silver.

Those looking for a freebie will have to be quick with just 11,000 vouchers up for grabs. The cash-saving guru also said that they are only available in Tesco stores in England until Sunday.

The deal is not available in Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland.

He said: "To finish, free beer. Please be drink aware. There is a voucher available at freepack.heineken.com, there are 11,000 of them available, or until they go - and they will probably go quite quickly now.

"You can redeem in Tesco stores in England until Sunday - or until they are out of stock."

To redeem the voucher visit: www.freepack.heineken.com.

The Money Saving Expert was sharing a number of deals available on the latest instalment of his ITV show which will return next Tuesday and is available to catch-up on ITV Hub.

