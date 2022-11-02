A LUXURY £4.5 million spa getaway near York is opening its new restaurant - headed up by a Masterchef star.

The Dome opens next week at the Yorkshire Spa Retreat, the brand new luxury lodge park near set in 11-acres of rolling Yorkshire parkland near Helmsley.

The Dome will feature a restaurant and bar – for non-residents as well as lodge guests.

The 80-cover restaurant will be housed within two dome-shaped buildings providing scenic views across the park’s natural swim pond and landscaped gardens. It will also have an outdoor dining den for private parties.

Leading the kitchen team will be head chef Stefan Rares-Burducea who has trained alongside Michelin star and industry-respected chefs including Adam Jackson and Paul Owens. Stefan, who hails from Romania, reached the final stage of Masterchef in his home country back in 2013 at the outset of his career. He moved to the UK in 2016.

Stefan said the menus at The Dome would celebrate the very best of Yorkshire. He said: “The Dome’s menu is a true tribute to Yorkshire. I wanted to explore the ingredients that the county is known for, and create food that celebrates the area.

Yorkshire food on the menu at The Dome (Image: Supplied)

"Myself and the team have worked hard to devise a menu that will really impress our guests but also appeal to a diverse audience.

"I want to see groups of friends enjoying the space with a bottle of wine, walkers tucking into cream teas and families sitting down to enjoy a Sunday roast.”

To mark the opening, locals are invited to a fizz and canapé reception with Stefan and his team on Thursday, November 10 between 6pm-9pm at The Dome, Gale Lane, Nawton, York, YO62 7SD. Places are limited; to attend the please RSVP to marketing@yorkshire-spa-retreat.co.uk.

Besides offering traditional Sunday roasts, The Dome's menus will also be feature charcuterie sharing boards, vegetarian platters and cream teas.

Highlights from the menu will be: shroom scallops with King oyster mushrooms, artichoke puree, pickled tarragon and sunflower seeds; braised beef cheeks with Yorkshire pudding, and roasted artichoke risotto.

Head chef Stefan Rares-Burducea at The Dome (Image: Supplied)

December will also see the launch of The Dome’s Festive Menu, which will include: roast turkey breast with sage and apricot stuffing; oven-baked cod served with chorizo and white beans cassoulet; butternut squash and sage ravioli with pumpkin sauce, parmesan and truffle oil; Christmas Pudding, brandy sauce and orange peel, and Guinness Sticky Toffee Pudding with salted caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream.

The Dome will be open seven days a week (Monday 4pm-11pm and Tuesday to Sunday noon-11pm).