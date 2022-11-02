A MAJOR road in North Yorkshire will be closed for the next two to three weekends as part of a programme of ongoing repairs to the busy route.

Work to replace drainage gullies between East Knapton and West Heslerton on the A64 started at the end of September and is now complete.

But, from Friday night, the improvements enter their second phase, the resurfacing of both carriageways.

Full closures will be in place from 8pm on Fridays to 6am on Mondays on the weekends of November 4 - 7, November 11 - 14 and if required, November 18 - 21.

National Highways project manager, Chris Dunn, said: "The first phase of work has gone well and we’d like to thank people for their patience.

“We are now ready to start the resurfacing which includes repairs to the road foundation, removing several road layers in some areas which means deeper patches need time to cure.

"We advise people to allow extra time for their journeys and familiarise themselves with the diversion if necessary.”

Eastbound traffic will be diverted onto the A169 at Malton, the A170 at Pickering and the B1261 to Staxton until re-joining the A64. The diversion for the westbound closure is the same route in reverse.