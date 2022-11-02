A YORK MP has launched a new campaign to help residents in the city with the cost of living.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell has put together a series of resources and events under the banner of 'York Together' to offer guidance and support for those struggling with the mounting cost of household bills as well as physical help with food and warm clothing.

Many York residents will be receiving a leaflet through their front door which shares information on a whole host of supportive resources, including details of helplines and access to support they may be eligible for, to help with the cost of living.

On the campaign, Rachael Maskell MP said: “York is renowned for its generosity and we showed this throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. We must now show this spirit once again and help each other through this inevitably difficult winter ahead.”

Across November 17 and 18, Maskell will be kicking off ‘York Together’ with a ‘Warm Weekend’ event at St Saviourgate Methodist Church. The church will serve as a drop-off point for people around the city to bring new or good quality used warm clothing and blankets. Cash donations to the campaign will also be accepted.

The next steps of the ‘York Together’ Campaign will be announced soon.