YORK will welcome King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, next week to unveil a statue of Queen Elizabeth II.

The statue, designed and carved by York Minster stone mason Richard Bossons, will be unveiled - following a service - at the West Front of the Minster on Wednesday, November 9.

The King will enter York at Micklegate Bar, the traditional royal entrance into the city.

There, he will be met by the York Civic Party - the Lord Mayor, Councillor David Carr, the Lady Mayoress, Lynda Carr, the Sheriff and the Sheriff’s Consort, along with the leader of City of York Council, Cllr Keith Aspden, town clerk and deputy town clerk.

Minster stonemason Richard Bossons, pictured with the statue of the Queen which he has created (Image: Newsquest)

The Lord Mayor of York, Councillor David Carr, said: "To extend the traditional greeting to King Charles III on what we hope will be the first of many visits to York will doubtless be one of the highest honours of my career and my period in the great office of Lord Mayor of York.

"I am thrilled to be able to welcome him on what I am certain will be a day which combines great joy at his visit and reflection on the great service and legacy of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

"My thanks and congratulations go to the whole team at York Minster for the work they have done to make this historic occasion possible."

Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was given the time-honoured Monarch’s welcome to the City of York in 2012, with a proclamation of welcome in a medieval atmosphere by traditional musicians and musketeers.

Queen Elizabeth Square, which is being created outside York Minster (Image: Newsquest)

Cllr Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council, added: "York’s unique connection to the Crown and the Monarch is an important part of our city's history.

"We were honoured to welcome Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to York eleven times during her reign.

"The King’s first visit will be another proud moment for York and I know that local residents will share our delight that the King and Queen Consort have chosen to visit our city so early in their reign.

“It is a great honour both that the new King and Queen Consort should choose to visit our historic city, and that York Minster’s tribute to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is the focus of this historic occasion.

"We are currently carrying out all necessary work with partners to prepare for this important visit to ensure the occasion is a special and unforgettable moment in York’s history.”

Micklegate Bar was the most important of York's four main medieval gateways, and by tradition, reigning monarchs pass through this gate when visiting York, and stop here to ask the Lord Mayor's permission to enter the city.

Information regarding road closures and public access, will be made available in the coming days.