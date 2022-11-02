A FORMER York City footballer has transformed his body shape thanks to a programme with a popular firm in the city.

Gavin Howell, from Easingwold, who played as a semi-professional footballer for York City, Hull City and Bridlington has always been into sport since a young age. But, after hanging up his boots, he began to gain weight and reached 17 stone at the age of 40.

He said: "Football was my passion and I've always managed to stay physically fit throughout my life.

"But, the struggle really came after 40 years old when I struggled with bodyweight and motivation. I was unsure how I was going to pull myself out of it.

"Exercise was becoming limited, and eating habits became out of control. I knew I needed a change of lifestyle."

To help to alter his lifestyle, Gavin joined Definition Body Coaching trainers Justin Shepherd and Carl Ward - as he said he knew that with renewed education and direction he could create a positive transformation for himself.

Gavin Howell is now 'proud' of his weight and muscle definition (Image: UGC)

Gavin said: "Competitive sport was causing too many injuries and I knew I had to try something different. I'd never considered weight training or attending a gym before.

"Age does not discriminate - and it is now a huge priority for me to keep as strong and fit as I possibly can as I approach 60. My job and lifestyle rely on it.

"If you feel you want to improve your shape, I would strongly recommend weight training and a planned self-care routine.

"I feel fantastic for 57 - and in even better body shape than in my 20s."

After working with the trainers, Gavin now sits at a proud 13 stone with "impressive" muscle definition. He recently took part in a studio photoshoot in September as his confidence is feeling so high.

Justin, who worked with Gavin, said: "I'm really lucky to have been a trainer in the York district for 20 years now and Gavin has been one of the most determined clients I have ever trained.

"His shape for 57 years old is purely down to his resilience, hard work and taking advice on board. Of course, you need a good slice of health luck too along the way.

"We are blessed to have more than 60 over 40s training at Definition Body Coaching every week - and we take great pride in them all and looking after their exercise regimes.

"Weight training is getting much more media exposure now, and rightly so with the proven benefits it brings. You can start at any point in your life and with November being men's health awareness month, it is important to keep getting the positive messages out there"."

The personal training studio, located in Nether Poppleton, was opened in 2014.