JUST how many more times does City of York Council have to demonstrate how discriminated they are against anyone with a disability?

Not only do they block cars from entering the city centre on the feeble excuse it’s anti terrorism when a cyclist or a pedestrian could do the same damage, but now the council chamber is not fit for purpose as it’s not accessible to anyone with a disability and this cost millions.

They have spent three million on schemes supposedly to improve the city but disabled people are a second thought every time.

I certainly do not remember any councillor having an agenda in their election manifesto that stated once elected they would ruin the city centre business by blocking access to anyone who was disabled.

How about every councillor spending a month in a wheelchair and not using steps or stairs and see what life is like for a lot of people, I think some might just have a different view of life and they may just show a little understanding of what their actions have done to a large group of people.

John Norman,

Lindale,

York