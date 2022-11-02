A £17m leisure and wellness centre is starting to take shape in Knaresborough.

The new facility on King James Road now has its steel frame as work continues, aiming to open the centre next summer.

Work started on the centre in the Spring after Harrogate Borough Council signed two contracts totalling £28M, which included a £11M refurbishment of Harrogate Hydro.

The Knaresborough scheme, on Fysche Field, will provide a six-lane 25metre pool, activity pool with flume, sauna and steam room, fitness suite and studio, spin studio, café, electric car charging points and bicycle storage.

Councillor Stanley Lumley, the borough council's cabinet member for culture, tourism and sport, and chair of the board of directors at Brimhams Active, said: "This new facility for Knaresborough will be a fantastic asset for the town and shows our commitment to investing in leisure provision across the district.

"Our vision at Brimhams Active is to create a healthier, more active population that is living longer, more independent and happier lives. And by supporting this vision through this level of investment, we'll be able to achieve this."

The leisure and wellness centre is being built to the BREEAM standard of 'Excellent' which provides third-party certification of the assessment of the sustainability and energy performance for buildings.

It will incorporate high efficiency building materials, air source heat pumps and solar panels to reduce the carbon footprint. Achieving this BREEAM accreditation will contribute to the council’s vision to have a net-zero carbon economy by 2038.

Councillor Phil Ireland, cabinet member for carbon reduction and sustainability and borough councillor for the Knaresborough Aspin and Calcutt ward, said: "This new leisure and wellness centre is a brilliant addition for the town of Knaresborough and I’m delighted that the borough council has committed to investing in leisure facilities.

"What is also so important is the fact it will be built to BREEAM standard of 'Excellent', ensuring that is as energy-efficient as possible to help us achieve our net-zero emissions target."

Once open, the existing pool will close and be demolished, to be replaced by the new play area. This is due to take a further 15-weeks.

The existing pool is around 30 years old and is described as 'end of life.'

Earlier this year, Harrogate Borough Council opened a new pool in Ripon, after months of costly delays.

The new facility was named the Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre in honour of the local Olympic hero.

It replaced the 116-year-old Ripon Spa Baths which closed last November, leaving the city without a swimming pool for the last three months.