NEW research into a crucifix belonging to a friend of Guy Fawkes has found it is the only surviving item from the raids following the Gunpowder Plot in 1605.

Special collections manager at Bar Convent, Dr Hannah Thomas, carried out the research into the crucifix belonging to York priest, Father Edward Oldcorne, who was hanged, drawn and quartered in the aftermath of the Gunpowder Plot. The research found that the crucifix is the only known item to have survived the raids on the Catholic houses in the wake of the Plot in 1606.

The crucifix, dated late 16th - early 17th century, was discovered in the priest’s hole where Father Oldcorne had gone into hiding. He was suspected of involvement in the plot because he was a Catholic priest and a Jesuit.

There was no evidence to link Oldcorne to the Gunpowder Plot and so he was instead put to death for his Catholic faith on April 7 1606.

Dr Thomas said: “This is one of the most remarkable items in our possession and on display in the Bar Convent’s exhibition.

“We have been working closely with experts such as Michael Hodgetts, who has painstakingly researched the history of all known priest’s hiding holes in England and Wales, and we are now confident in believing that this is the only item surviving from a series of raids which took place at the houses of known Catholic associates across the Midlands in 1606, following the discovery of the Plot in November 1605.

“The search at Hindlip lasted an incredible 12 days, and for most of that time Fr Oldcorne remained hidden in a tiny concealed room, in fear for his life. This little object is now the only surviving witness to those terrifying days, which ended with the public executions of Oldcorne and his colleagues."

Special collections manager at Bar Convent, Dr Hannah Thomas, with the crucifix (Image: Danny Lawson/PA)

The label on the crucifix, which is thought to have been added in the 1950s, reads: “Missionary case and crucifix found in a priest’s hiding place at Henlip Castle [Hindlip Hall], Worcester, where Fr. Oldcorne SJ ministered and was arrested.

“Born York. Racked 5 times. H.D.Q [Hanged, Drawn, Quartered] April 7 1606. Worcester.”

The crucifix is on permanent display in the exhibition at the Bar Convent, the oldest living convent in England. The foundress of the order was Mary Ward- niece of Gunpowder Plotters John and Christopher Wright, and Thomas Percy.

Oldcorne, who was friends with Gunpowder Plotters Guy Fawkes and brothers Christopher and John Wright at St Peter’s School in York, was under suspicion as a Catholic priest and a Jesuit.

He was tortured, but despite there being no evidence to suggest he was involved in the Gunpowder Plot, he was still put to death as a Jesuit priest.