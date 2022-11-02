TWO brothers from York have secured world championship titles during the World Karate Championships in Ireland.
Joe and Harry Holland, who live in Clifton Moor, both won at the competition after travelling with members of the team from X Martial Arts Schools.
The brothers' mum, Jane Holland, said: "Joe is a pupil at Vale of York academy and Harry is a pupil at Lakeside Primary Academy and we are very grateful to the schools for allowing them time off to travel."
During the Covid lockdowns, the pair decided to take on the task of running over 140km in the field opposite their house - to support the NHS after they were inspired by Captain Tom Moore.
They ran every day for 30 days, completing over 88 miles each in that time. Their fundraising total reached over £2,000, which was over double their original target.
They also won the Charity Fundraiser prize at the Community Pride awards in 2020.
