A BREWERY in North Yorkshire has announced the launch of its penultimate seasonal cask beer for 2022 to celebrate the FIFA World Cup.

Black Sheep Brewery's latest beer, Sprinter, offers a fruity extra pale ale and is brewed with a blend of new world hops for fans to enjoy while watching England in the tournament.

Jack Scott Paul, head of marketing at the Masham-based brewery, said: “What better way to continue our 30th birthday celebrations than by launching a new cask beer to beat the dark days of November.

“Whether it’s your first cask beer or you’re an aficionado, at Black Sheep Brewery we truly believe there is a pint of cask for everyone, and we hope Sprinter’s refreshing flavour will be a hit with punters this November."

Sprinter is the penultimate addition to Black Sheep’s 2022 seasonal cask beer range – its biggest seasonal calendar to date, featuring a number of brand-new cask brands. The beer follows recent cask releases Astronomer, a rich porter with chocolate notes - and Pathmaker, a golden-hued IPA with a light malt base brewed in honour of the original ‘Black Sheep’, Paul Theakston.

Sprinter will be exclusively available in pubs for a limited period this November.