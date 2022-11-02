TEAMS taking part in the Women's Rugby League World Cup received a Civic welcome to the city from the Lord Mayor of York.

The Mayor welcomed Australia, New Zealand, France and Cook Islands Women’s Rugby League World Cup teams to the city at The Principal in York.

Councillor Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council said: “We are delighted to welcome these world-class athletes to our city and we wish them good luck during the tournament.

The Cook Islands Women's Rugby League team in York (Image: Make It York)

"I hope the teams enjoy their stay in our wonderful city. I know that the people of York will give all the teams a warm welcome."

The four teams are staying in York for the duration of this year’s tournament and will be playing in their first matches at LNER Community Stadium today (November 2).

The venue in York is hosting eight women’s games, more than any other host city or town in the tournament.