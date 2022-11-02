FILM crews have been spotted in York.

Several large lorries were parked up in Duncombe Place yesterday (November 1) as several people spotted The History Guy filming in a number of locations around the city.

Dan Snow, alias The History Guy, the globe-trotting historian and broadcaster was in York preparing for a new series.

Dan, who runs his own online television channel History Hit TV bumped into Andy Falconer, head teacher at St Olave’s School in York, the junior school of St Peter’s, who also happens to be a keen photographer.

Andy said: "Look who’s filming in York! I bumped into Dan in Shambles filming for another of his brilliant historical pieces - this time on the Black Death."

Dan, the son of legendary broadcaster Peter Snow and the nephew of Channel 4 news anchor Jon Snow, is also the great great grandson of British Prime Minister David Lloyd George.

He's been to the city many times before, saying: "I've spent a lot of time in York: one of the most beautiful historic cities in the UK; in the world, in fact.

"York is a vital stopping-off point for anyone interested in history, and it should have been the capital of England if Northumberland hadn't mucked things up!"