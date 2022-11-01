A woman allegedly had cosmetic procedures worth more than £400 at a York business - and then left without paying.

And now police have now issued a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

The woman allegedly gave false details before having a number of cosmetic procedures at the York Eco Business Centre, Amy Johnson Way, in Clifton Moor, said North Yorkshire Police.

She is then said to have left the premises without paying for the treatments, the force added.

The incident happened at around 5pm on September 28 but details have only now been released.

The woman was with another woman and a small child and they all left the scene in a small black car, police said.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that could help the investigation."

Police would like to speak to this woman in connection with an incident of fraud at York Eco Business Centre, Amy Johnson Way, in Clifton Moor (Image: supplied)

Anyone with any information is asked to email: fiona.wilding@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 1864 Fiona Wilding.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12220173533 when passing on information.