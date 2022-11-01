YORK RUFC fell to a tight 22-21 defeat to Paviors away from home in the Regional One North East.

It took some time for York to find their way into the game as they struggled with unforced handling errors and poor ownership of the high ball.

Despite this, Eddie Westaby drove well into the Paviors defence to earn a penalty, which was converted by George Davies.

Jonty Atkinson notched York’s first try of the game, benefitting from the good offensive work of Willem Enslin, Declan Cusack and Toby Atkin.

Just moments after opening the scoring, York would cross over yet again. Cusack, switching the play, released Archie Fothergill.

Fothergill attracted the defence with his straight charge before slipping the ball to Angus Barrick, who charged over on the left to give York a 13-0 advantage.

A driving maul from Kieran Wells soon after, the score improved by George Billam, gave Paviors a foothold in the game.

A Sam Croft catch from the second half kick-off led to a spell of good interplay, eventually finding Enslin for the score.

The errors, however, resurfaced, allowing Paviors to relieve the pressure put on them by York, who had camped for long periods in their territory.

However infrequent, Paviors would make their forays into York’s half count, firstly through Daniel Flint who, on the right wing, took advantage of the overlap created to cross in the corner.

York held onto their lead for much of the remaining match, however they were undone within two minutes of the game’s dying embers.

Jared Kelly crossed with two minutes remaining to reduce the game to a four-point York lead.

In the final minute of the match, Thomas Davies scored the winning try with what was the last action of the game.

The loss sees York drop to 10th in the table, ahead of their home clash with Sandal on Saturday (3pm).

Elsewhere, in the Regional Two North East, Malton and Norton came away with the win after a tight 19-17 victory over top-of-the-table Moortown on the road.

The win sees Malton maintain pressure on the league leading Moortown, being just five points behind them.

Next up for Malton is a home game against Morley on Saturday (2.15pm).

Meanwhile in the division, Pocklington hosted and beat Bradford and Bingley, winning 36-12.

Pocklington, who sit seventh in the table and are level on points with the sixth-placed Old Brodleians, will next take on Bridlington on Saturday away from home (2.15pm).

Elsewhere, Selby were beaten 24-3 by Pontefract on the road. Currently 11th in the table, Selby will next take on the high-flying Scarborough on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in the Counties Four Yorkshire, Nestle Rowntree eased past Leeds Modernians at home, winning 30-3.

The win sees Nestle, currently seventh in the table, go level on points with Leeds, the win coming after a three-game losing streak.

Next for Rowntree is a clash with second-placed Halifax on the road on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the division, York RI beat Hornsea 27-7 at home, their first win of the campaign.

Next up for York is a clash with Mosborough away from home on Saturday.