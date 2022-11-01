A York bar and restaurant with a roof terrace has had its bid for a late night licence refused by councillors.

Mehmet Simsek wanted to keep the terrace at the back of Trio Mezze Tapas Bar open two hours later until 11pm and to play recorded music inside until 1am.

Trio already has a downstairs outside area which can open until 11pm, but North Yorkshire Police (NYP) and City of York Council officers objected to the plans.

The bar is in the council’s cumulative impact zone – an area identified as being under the most stress from crime, disorder and public nuisance.

John Walker, Mr Simsek’s representative, told a licensing hearing his client ran “a very tight ship” and did not want to attract stag or hen parties.

He added: “Mr Simsek is a small, independent operator who runs a successful business by putting in long, hard hours.

“He and his business are a credit to York.”

Trio Mezze Tapas Bar. Picture: Google

There were no objections from members of the public, although the venue has been the subject of one noise complaint by a resident in May.

Mr Walker explained that all customers were seated and that a second internal entrance door had been added to reduce the chance of noise escaping.

Mr Simsek added: “I would not allow anybody to ruin my, my children or my 17 staff’s future because of anybody’s stupid acts.

“This is very important for me – this is my livelihood. I am not a millionaire. It’s extra important to me to work with the council and neighbours of mine.”

The police and council officers said Mr Simsek had not done enough to prove the changes would not impact neighbours or increase trouble in an already busy area.

NYP licensing officer Kim Hollis said: “NYP still have concerns over the use of the roof terrace after 9pm as this is likely to impact the licensing objectives by causing a public nuisance and allowing a further offer for customers who will be able to use the premises for drinks, without any obligation for food, seven-days-a-week in an area that is already under immense pressure.”

Michael Golightly, from the council’s public protection team, said a noise management plan had not been submitted until late on in the process and that it had still not been agreed by the council.

One resident lives eight metres from the roof terrace and PC Hollis said homes in St Saviourgate and Stonebow were “merely steps away”.

Mr Golightly added: “It just isn’t right for other people in the city centre to have to tolerate unwanted noise after 9pm at night.”