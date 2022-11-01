York-based Dennis King Electrical Ltd held a gathering of current and some past members of staff along with clients and suppliers to celebrate 50 years of the company.

Dennis King founded the company in 1972 and following his retirement passed on the reigns to his son Dave in 2002. Tony Miller joined Dave as co-director in 2006, having previously being a former apprentice there.

The Company currently has 16 staff and have consistently trained from apprentice stage ensuring the standards and ethos of the business are upheld to the highest level.

During the event a fundraising raffle raised £660 to be shared between St Leonard’s Hospice and Dementia Forward. Prizes were generously provided by suppliers including Edmundson Electrical, City Electrical Factors, AB Electrical Supplies, LEW Electrical Distributors, Graham Sunley accountants, Strathmore H&S services, Artisan project management, and Heworth Golf Club.

York Sports Club hosted the event, which featured a buffet and free bar provided by the main sponsors, Edmundson Electrical.

Dave and Tony thanked all attending for their support and encouragement throughout the years, especially during the recent testing times and challenges of Covid-19.