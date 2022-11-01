A MAN has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after falling from a platform at a site on a main road into York.
As The Press reported earlier this afternoon, North Yorkshire Police alongside the road ambulance an air ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance team leader were called out to Bishopthorpe Road in York this afternoon (November 1).
One resident, who did not want to be named, said they saw the air ambulance land at a site south of The Residence at the Chocolate Works development where building work is currently underway.
A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "We were called to the scene shortly before 2.40pm this afternoon after reports that someone had fallen from a platform.
"A man has since been taken to Leeds General Infirmary by road ambulance."
They were unable to say whether the person fell from a height.
North Yorkshire Police said they were called by the ambulance service at around 2.50pm on November 1 to reports of a workplace incident at an apartment block on Bishopthorpe Road, York.
They said: "A man sustained serious injuries in the incident and has been taken to hospital. The Health and Safety Executive has been notified."
