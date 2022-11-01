AN AIR ambulance has been called out to a site on a main road into York.

North Yorkshire Police alongside the road ambulance and air ambulance have been called out to Bishopthorpe Road in York this afternoon (November 1).

One resident, who did not want to be named, said they saw the air ambulance land at a site south of The Residence at the Chocolate Works development where building work is currently underway.

The Press has contacted the emergency services involved and we will update this story once we've heard back from them.

An ambulance first responder on the scene (Image: UGC)