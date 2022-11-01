A NURSERY and out-of-school club which closed suddenly last month after Ofsted decided it didn't meet legal requirements will reopen tomorrow.

LiveWires Club, which operates in buildings in the grounds of Easingwold Community Primary School, shut temporarily after being served with a ‘welfare requirements’ legal notice by the education watchdog, requiring changes to be made by October 28.

But a spokesperson said today that 'all the actions required by Ofsted on 28/10/2022 were completed and approved,' adding: "LiveWires will be open again from tomorrow 02/11/2022."

Ofsted said earlier that it had suspended LivesWires Club on October 17 due to safeguarding concerns and the suspension would end it when it believed children were no longer at risk of harm.

The watchdog said on its website last month that it had received concerns that LiveWires –which provides full day care, a baby/toddler Unit, a breakfast club, after school club and holiday club - was not meeting some of its legal requirements.

It said actions needed by October 28 included improving procedures for staff to follow where they have any issues of concern in a child's life at home or elsewhere and ensuring the designated safeguarding lead had adequate training to enable them to identify, understand and respond appropriately to signs of possible abuse.

It said LiveWires must also develop staff's understanding of potential types, signs and symptoms of abuse and how to respond to them in an appropriate and timely way, including how to maintain accurate records.

LiveWires said last month that it acknowledged the findings of Ofsted and was 'working hard to put in place urgent measures to bring us back up to the standard that enables us to carry on providing quality childcare.'

Meanwhile, it has emerged that another LiveWires facility in Easingwold, a pre-school based at The Old School Room, Methodist Church, Chapel Street,was also issued with a welfare requirement legal notice by Ofsted last month, but did not have to close.

Ofsted says on its website that it carried out a regulatory visit on October 21 and found the pre-school was not meeting some of its requirements.

It said action needed by November 4 was to 'improve the procedures to share and record information where there are concerns about children, and/or other professionals are involved with children and families.'

It added: "We will monitor the provider's response to ensure the action is successfully completed."

The Ofsted spokesperson told The Press today: "We conducted a visit to LiveWires Pre-School as it is linked to Live Wire Club. We will continue to review the actions taken by both providers to ensure the requirements of the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) are met."