Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake and Google are hosting a day of digital workshops this Friday in Malton.

The November 4 event at the Milton Rooms will feature Google Digital Trainers delivering in-person digital skills training and mentoring on matters including digital marketing strategy and your social media footprint.

The MP, who last week became a junior minister in the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “As someone who ran their own business for 30 years and always been a strong supporter of SMEs, I want to hear from you on how your business has adapted to the digital world, and what further support you need to grow online and be part of growing Britain! All across the UK, businesses are adjusting - and making sure your organisation can too is more important than ever.”

To register, go to Google Event - Thirsk and Malton (rsvp.withgoogle.com)

The MP added the Google team will follow up with additional details. If you are unable to join this session, Google also runs a series of free online courses, with modules that focus on topics such as graphic design and effective social media techniques, allowing you to learn at your pace.