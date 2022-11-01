A student from York has received a Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) Young Achiever Award for the quality of her work during an industrial placement year.

Hannah Brown was highly commended for her exemplary contribution as a Student Site Engineer at Costain Group during the past year as part of the Skanska, Costain and STRABAG Joint Venture (SCS Railways) in partnership with HS2.

Hannah, who attends Bath University, worked on a variety of projects, including the Euston Approaches Cavern and Crossover Tunnels, the Euston Cavern Shaft Offices and Welfare project designing the team’s welfare facilities, and the hardstanding vehicle lay-by which she built from start to finish.

Phil Ramsden, Chair, CECA (South West), said: “Hannah is to be congratulated for demonstrating an excellent year’s site experience and showed maturity in her approach throughout her time with Costain.

“There are huge opportunities opening up in our industry for college leavers, graduates and people looking for a change of career, with more than a dozen major infrastructure projects due to start in the South West over the next year or so. Now is a great time to be joining our industry.”

The CECA South West Young Achiever Awards are presented annually in recognition of exceptional performance, with Hannah receiving a trophy and cheque for £250.