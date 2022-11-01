SELBY Town fell to a sixth-straight defeat in all competitions after losing 4-1 to Staveley Miners Welfare away from home in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League division one.

Adam Porritt made his Selby debut as Charlie Clamp returned to the team, with manager Ryan Cooper having made just two changes to the side that lost 2-0 to Wakefield AFC.

Town looked to start the game strongly and carved out an opportunity early in the match. Kyle Fish found space on the right-side of the goal, but his driven strike went narrowly wide.

Town continued to create chances where they could, with a Fish corner finding Cal Ward at the back post. Ward, however, was unable to convert.

The sides entered the break level, a testament to the Robins’ solid defence up until that point.

The second half, however, saw Staveley take the lead within its opening stages through Corey Glaves.

Jacob Pearce succeeded in doubling the hosts’ advantage just after the hour mark, but Selby would finally find a response in Liam Flanagan just two minutes later.

From there, Town looked to push on, but Glaves netted his second goal of the game with 15 minutes remaining.

Marley Grant ensured the win was confirmed for Staveley with his strike towards the end of the match.

Next up for Town is a clash with Athersley Recreation, at home, on Saturday (3pm).

Elsewhere, Pickering Town fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to Guisborough Town in the Ebac Northern League division one.

Cole Kiernan opened the scoring just four minutes into the game. Though Pickering entered the break down by just one goal, their deficit would eventually be extended.

Jack Blackford netted a brace within two minutes to guarantee the win for Guisborough.

Next up for the Pikes is a clash with West Auckland Town away from home on Saturday (3pm).

Meanwhile, Tadcaster Albion will be seeking their first win of the season when they take on Stocksbridge Park Steels on the road on Saturday (3pm).