OUTDOOR artisan markets are coming to a stately home and two North Yorkshire towns this weekend - offering products from a range of local businesses.

Little Bird Markets are gearing up for their busiest week of markets this year, with a four-day Winter Artisan Market at Harewood House and their monthly markets in Tadcaster, Knaresborough and Harrogate.

North Park at Harewood House will be transformed into a Winter Artisan Market from Thursday to Sunday, November 3-6.

Harewood House (Image: UGC)

A spokesman said: "With more than 100 talented makers, bakers, creatives, and artists as well as food stalls, baristas and much more, there has never been a better time to shop for the perfect festive gift while enjoying the stunning views from the North Park Walk.

"Entry to the Artisan Winter Market is just £5, and free to Harewood members, and this will also give you access to many of the wonderful Harewood attractions including the Bird Garden, Adventure Playground, Woodland Wonderland, 150 acres of stunning grounds and more.

"Tickets can be purchased in advance from www.harewood.org or bought on the day at the gate.

"All our markets are a great day out for all the family even your pets. They are outdoors, so please dress appropriately for the weather conditions. We also encourage everyone to attend safely, to protect both traders and members of the public."

Little Bird will also be hosting the monthly artisan markets in Tadcaster on Friday, Knaresborough Castle on Saturday and Valley Gardens, Harrogate on Sunday.

There will be a wide range of goods on offer that is not available to buy on the high street, so you know that the you are buying a unique gift and your purchase is supporting a small independent business.

This weekend really is a fantastic opportunity to visit a Little Bird market and experience the unique outdoor shopping opportunities they have to offer will enjoying the spectacular views. They are set in some of Yorkshires most stunning settings and towns, what better way to spend your weekend than shopping in the beautiful Valley Gardens, relaxing with a coffee at Knaresborough Castle or you can make a day of it and visit Harewood House grounds after you have finished your shopping.

The Winter Artisan Market at Harewood House runs from November 3- 6 from 10am – 4pm and on Friday, (November 4) from 11am – 4pm at The Cobbles Market, Kirkgate, Tadcaster

On Saturday (November 5) 10am – 3pm it will be at Castle Yard, Knaresborough and on Sunday (November 6) from 10am – 3pm it will be in Valley Gardens, Valley Drive, Harrogate.