Thousands of strikingly-dressed Goths have descended on a sleepy North Yorkshire coastal town for its bi-annual culture festival.

Stunning photos show attendees in dark period dress walking along the cobbled lanes and seafront promenade of Whitby, which which featured in Bram Stoker's gothic masterpiece Dracula.

The now iconic event was first hosted by Jo Hampshire, when she invited 40 of her pen pals to The Elsinore Inn, close to the centre of the idyllic town.

Whitby Goth Weekend. Pictures: SWNS

And this year, visitors sampled live music and visited a Bizarre Bazaar alternative market, where they could shop at 100 different stalls.

Goths were also seen relaxing in their signature getups in the town’s cafes and pubs, where Bram Stoker sourced ideas for his vampire book.

The author visited the harbour town in 1890 - and viewed the ruined monasteries and graveyards as the perfect setting to feature his blood-sucking vampire.

The weekender was founded in 1994 and is now one of the most famous gothic events in the world, with the other weekend being held in April.