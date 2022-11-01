YORK optometrist Kathryn Bye has been honoured by the founders of Specsavers.

The optometrist for Specsavers Home Visits York, has received a medal in recognition of her clinical excellence by Doug and Dame Mary Perkins.

Kathryn is among the first of 14 UK and Ireland colleagues to receive this brand-new accolade, plus £1,000.

She was nominated by her colleagues in domicillary care, after forging relationships with local GPs, care homes and the Newmedica eye clinic.

Specsavers founder Doug Perkins said optometrists need to be recognised for their clinical and customer care.

“The winners are outstanding, and all go above and beyond to deliver exceptional clinical customer care. Huge congratulations to Kathryn.”

Kathryn is among a team of mobile opticians up and down the country which provide comprehensive eye care services to those who cannot get to a Specsavers store.

At-home eye tests are very similar to the ones customers experienced in-store, just with a few adjustments and specialist equipment to make them home-friendly.

For more information visit specsavers.co.uk