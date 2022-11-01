POLICE have issued an urgent appeal to help find a missing North Yorkshire man.

Stephen Kettlewell, 50, from Pickhill, near Thirsk, was reported missing to North Yorkshire Police this morning (Tuesday, November 1).

He was last seen leaving his home in the village at around 10.50am, and police are concerned for his safety.

Officers are currently searching in the Pickhill and wider Thirsk area.

Stephen is described as white with black hair and was wearing a blue North Face body warmer, black jogging bottoms and blue trainers when he was last seen, police say.

Anyone who has seen Stephen or knows where he is now, is asked to call 999.

Incident 12220194030.