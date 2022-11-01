STRONG winds are set to blast York and North Yorkshire tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for a spell of very windy weather for parts of North Yorkshire including the North York Moors and the coast between 7am and 8pm.

It says some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

There may also be delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, and some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are also likely to be affected by spray and/or large waves.

BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup is forecasting gusts of up to 54mph at coastal towns such as Whitby and 52mph at Goathland in the middle of the moors.

York is set to see gusts of more than 40mph.