YOUTHS have agreed to pay compensation after a window was smashed in Norton.

As reported by the Gazette and Herald, police launched an appeal after a lemonade bottle was used to smash a bungalow window on October 15, in Park Road.

Following the appeal, a mother challenged her 14-year-old son about the incident and brought him into the police station to be questioned.

In total, four 14-year-old boys were interviewed about the damage, and all admitted to their part.

PC Jane Jones, from North Yorkshire Police, said: "They have agreed to pay compensation to cover the cost to get the window repaired.

"They have also agreed to take part in restorative justice with the victim which includes apologising for the damage and upset they have caused.

"I thank the parents for supporting this process which will hopefully put a stop to such offending in the future."