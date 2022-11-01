THE top ranked brass band in the world is on the way to perform in York.
The Cory Band, the number one ranked brass band in the world, will head from the Rhondda Valley, South Wales, to perform in collaboration with York's own Shepherd Group Brass Band.
The joint concert will take place at St Michael Le Belfry Church next to York Minster at 7.30pm on November 19, and has been organised by the two bands' musical directors, Philip Harper and Richard Wilton.
Richard said: "We are so proud to bring Philip and the Cory band back to York.
"The Cory Band achievements over the last ten years to earn the title of the best brass band in the world is simply incredible.
"Their playing ability across many styles and genres of music has to be heard to be believed. You will not be disappointed if you come to Novembers concert.”
