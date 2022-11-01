PLANS have been unveiled for up to 500 new homes and a 51-acre riverside park in a town near York.

A development dubbed Eleven Arches is being proposed for Tadcaster by Gladman Developments Ltd in conjunction with the Grimston Park Estate, which owns the site off Wetherby Road and next to the River Wharfe.

A spokesperson said the new homes would range from private purchase to rent, and from starter and affordable homes to larger family homes and homes for the elderly.

They said it would deliver sustainable growth for the town, where only 25 new homes had been built since 2011, 'meaning that young people are leaving the area to buy houses in surrounding villages or further afield.'

They claimed the development would support a flourishing town centre, providing more customers to support local businesses.

They said the new riverside public park would provide new relaxing spaces for families to spend time and points of interest such as viewing spots, fitness and nature trails and play areas.

New community facilities would include a new grocery store and a mobility hub with cycle parking, electric vehicle charging points, and new drop-off points for the neighbouring Riverside Primary School, helping to ease existing congestion, and there would be a new gateway to Tadcaster from the north.

New cycling and walking routes would also provide access from Eleven Arches to nearby shops and facilities.

Katherine Putnam, Planning Director at Gladman, said:“We’d like to start a conversation on the future of Tadcaster and how Eleven Arches could support the town’s growth.

"The town is full of potential but a lack of housing choice means people are having to move out to places like Boston Spa which are thriving.

"Bringing more people to live in Tadcaster is essential to regenerating the town with increased footfall supporting local businesses and helping the town to flourish.

“Currently there’s only a small area of the site that’s open to the public by the river but that often floods. Our vision would see over two-thirds of the site left as green space which would be open to the public as a new riverside park for Tadcaster.

"With viewing spots, fitness and nature trials and play areas it would become a relaxing and tranquil space to spend time, just a few minutes’ walk away from the town centre."

She urged residents to 'get involved in the conversation' and let Gladman know what they think.

The spokesperson said drop-in sessions on the plans for Eleven Arches are being held between 3pm and 7pm on Friday November 11 and between 10am and 2pm on Saturday November 12 at the Boys’ Sunday School, St Mary’s Church, Kirkgate, Tadcaster LS24 9BL.

"The consultation closes on 30th November 2022 with a second stage of consultation expected in early 2023 before a planning application is submitted to Selby District Council in Spring 2023."

Further information can be found at www.elevenarchestadcaster.com, by contacting info@elevenarchestadcaster.com or the community information line 0800 689 1095.