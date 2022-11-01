A STATELY home on the outskirts of York has received almost 65,000 hashtags on Instagram, making it the most popular in North England.
Stokemont Party Wall Surveyors wanted to discover what the most Instagrammed stately home was in the UK.
They listed all the homes mentioned in reputable sources such as Country Living, Saga, and Visit Britain, and compiled the number of relevant hashtags for each location on Instagram in October 2022.
Their findings revealed that the most popular stately home in the North of England, and the third most popular across the UK, was Castle Howard, in the civil parish of Henderskelfe, with 64,730 hashtags.
The most popular stately home in the UK was Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, at 186,777 hashtags, and Chatsworth House in the Derbyshire Dales at 132,536 hashtags.
In the North, Castle Howard was closely followed by Lyme Park in Cheshire, at 63,234 hashtags.
