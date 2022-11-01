RAIL passengers across Yorkshire should plan ahead and only travel if necessary on Saturday (November 5), Monday and Wednesday next week due to strike action.

There will be no rail connection between Yorkshire and London on Saturday with trains destined for the capital only travelling as far as Doncaster.

On all three strike dates, there will be a severely limited number of trains running throughout Yorkshire and the north of England between 7.30am and 6.30pm - and some lines will be closed altogether.

Train operator, Northern is advising passengers not to travel, while TransPennine Express (TPE) will only run a limited service between York and Huddersfield on strike dates. Anyone travelling to a major event should find alternative transport.

Matt Rice, north and east route director for Network Rail said: “I’m really sorry for the impact that this latest round of industrial action will have on passenger’s plans. We’re only able to offer a very limited service across Yorkshire, and trains that do run are likely to be busier than usual.

“Our best advice is to plan ahead, check your journey before setting off, and to only travel by train if it’s absolutely necessary on strike days. Thank you for bearing with us as we continue conversations with the trade unions to come to an agreement.”

This will be the seventh round of industrial action (Image: LNER)

Very few services will run in and out of Leeds station during the three days of industrial action. It means that Yorkshire’s busiest station will only be open between 7am and 7pm, with the Southern Entrance closed completely.

On Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Wednesday 9 November, no trains will run between:

Leeds and Bradford Interchange, Halifax and Hull

Sheffield and Manchester to Lincoln

Newcastle and Carlisle to Middlesbrough to Hartlepool

Scarborough and Hull to York

The impact will be felt on the days after strikes as workers return to their duties, so passengers should continue to check their journey via National Rail or their train operator’s website from Saturday until Thursday November 10.

Where possible, fully qualified back-up staff will step up to keep as many vital freight and passengers services running as possible.

As reported in The Press yesterday (October 31), those attending major events, such as the York Record Fair on November 5, the Scotland vs Fiji Autumn International in Edinburgh and Rugby League World Cup fixtures taking place in Hull and Huddersfield, should seek alternative modes of transport.