THREE man have been fined for taking part in 'barbaric' hare coursing in East Yorkshire countryside.
Humberside Police said that officers stopped a vehicle on farmland in the Wressle area, near Howden, on April 3 and three men were dealt with for Game Act offences.
It said all three were conmvicted at Beverley Magistrates Court of daytime poaching:
*Kian Harratt, 20, of Craven Road, Pontefract, was fined £830 and ordered to pay £150 in costs and a victim surcharge of £83
*Billy Haigh, 20, of Main Street, South Heindley, Barnsley was fined £519 and ordered to pay £150 in costs and a victim surcharge of £52
*Codie Colin Smith, 18, of Frickley Bridge Lane, Brierley, Barnsley, was fined £173 and ordered to pay £150 in costs and a victim surcharge of £34.
Rural Task Force Sergeant Kevin Jones said: “This conviction shows that the Rural Task Force will deal strongly with those offenders that visit our Force area to commit hare coursing offences.
"We will not tolerate the barbaric act of hare coursing, not only causing unimaginable suffering to our wildlife but also causing issues for local landowners who are often the subject of antisocial behaviour and damage to their land and property."
