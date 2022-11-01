THESE rollercoasters are off to Kuwait after a York-based leisure and attractions has been chosen to create the country's first winter wonderland.

York-based leisure and attractions company, Events by Cynosure, have recently been appointed as the chosen provider for Kuwait’s first ever Winter Wonderland, due to be held in Shaab Park this December. The event is the first of its kind in Kuwait and is part of a programme to provide entertainment projects for the emirate’s inhabitants.

READ MORE: York city giant Ferris wheel opens for business

More than 20 different rides from around Europe and games have been selected by the organisers for the event, including the iconic Wild Mouse Roller Coaster, the Jungle River Log Flume and the Propeller ride from the Netherlands. The Events by Cynosure team recently loaded the rides onto a boat in Southampton, which is set to arrive in Kuwait by mid-November, ahead of the opening of the Winter Wonderland on December 1.

This international expansion comes following the recent success of the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta, which is organised by the company, and the Wheel of York, which has just finished in the heart of the city centre.

John Lowery, Chief Operating Officer, Events by Cynosure has significant experience of providing overseas funfairs and events, including working at the Dubai Global Village, the World Carnival in Hong Kong, the Paris Christmas Wheel and helped provide the observation wheel at the inaugural Hyde Park Winter Wonderland.

John Lowery, Chief Operating Officer, Events by Cynosure, said: “We are thrilled to have been appointed as the chosen provider for Kuwait’s first ever Winter Wonderland and look forward to building one of the largest events in the Middle East. It’s a proud moment for us as a York-based business to be expanding our services internationally and great for us to be able to utilise our previous experience of working on large scale events overseas.”

READ MORE: Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta to stay in North Yorkshire

As previously reported in The Press, the Ferris wheel is open now in St Sampson's Square and has 24 gondolas, which can take up to six people, including one VIP and one suitable for people with disabilities, and will take passengers on several rotations.

The Ferris wheel in St Sampson's Square (Image: Emily Horner)

Visitors will have views of some of York’s most well known sites, including York Minster, Clifford’s Tower, Shambles, the City Walls, Museum Gardens, the River Ouse and The Guildhall, the organisers added.

Back in September, the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta was held at York Racecourse for the last time with a crowd of 55,000.

Organsers have said that Yorkshire's largest hot air balloon and live music event will stay in North Yorkshire next year.

The Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta at York racecourse