TEN of the world's best professional dancers are coming to the York stage to perform in the official Strictly tour.
The 31-date Official Strictly Come Dancing:The Professionals tour will showcase the talent of the popular BBC One TV show's professional dancers with stunning costumes and sparkling sets.
The show is coming to York Barbican on Friday, May 12, at 7.30pm, and tickets will be on sale from Friday, November 4, at 10am from Strictlytheprofessionals.com.
Jason Gilkison, Strictly's Creative Director - who is also directing the tour- said: "It is fantastic to unveil this stellar line-up of much-loved Strictly professional dancers for next year's tour.
"We will be dazzling audiences across the country with dance and choreography at the highest possible standard.
"To see these dancers coming together to perform on this scale is a joy for me as a director and Strictly fans are in for a treat!"
The dancers who will be performing in the show are:
- Dianne Buswell, 2018 Strictly finalist and Australian Open Champion
- Vito Coppola, new Strictly dancer and 11-time Italian Latin American Champion
- Carlos Gu, new Strictly dancer and Chinese National Dance Champion
- Karen Hauer, 2020 Strictly finalist and Professional World Mambo Champion
- Neil Jones, undefeated four-time British National Champion
- Nikita Kuzmin, six-time Italian Latin and Ballroom Champion
- Gorka Marquez, 2017 and 2020 Strictly finalist
- Luba Mushtuk, four-time Italian Dance Championship winner
- Jowita Przystal, Polish Open Latin Champion
- Nancy Xu, World Latin Dance Championships Under 21 finalist
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here