A PLANNING inspector is set to determine the fate of a village pub near York following a public inquiry.

The inspector has today been considering an appeal by the owners of the former White Swan in Thornton-le-Clay against Ryedale District Council's refusal of planning permission for its change of use to a 5-bedroom house.

The Save Our Swan campaign group (SOS) has been fighting to reopen the building as a community pub.

The inquiry was told there was a demand in the village and other nearby communities for the pub to reopen its doors, and its reopening would boost community cohesion and well-being, and reduce the isolation of some residents.

But agents for the appellants argued that the pub was no longer viable, and suitable alternatives existed in the area.

The inquiry finished with a site visit, and with the inspector set to deliver their verdict at a later date.